Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alight in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alight in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Alight by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in Alight by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALIT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,116. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Alight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alight to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a report on Friday.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

