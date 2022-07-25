Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $40,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $6.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $258.93. 8,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,463. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.86 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $479.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.57.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

