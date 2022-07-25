Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $629.00 million-$629.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.38 million.

NASDAQ ALGT traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.62. 145,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $109.82 and a fifty-two week high of $215.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.92.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.11%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.58) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

ALGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.67.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,544.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth about $739,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

