Alliance Fan Token Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $193,942.95 and approximately $24,306.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004539 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017054 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001878 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00031794 BTC.
Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile
Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.
Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token
Receive News & Updates for Alliance Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alliance Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.