AllSafe (ASAFE) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $39,984.65 and approximately $1.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00033636 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

