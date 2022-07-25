AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Acquires 322 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,672,000 after purchasing an additional 579,702 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,181,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 212,239 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,173,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,938,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,990,000 after acquiring an additional 127,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,902,000 after acquiring an additional 107,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 108.70%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,801.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

