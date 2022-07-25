AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Acquires 539 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4,146.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $56,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $123.75 on Monday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $108.22 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.35 and a 200-day moving average of $126.21.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

