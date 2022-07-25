AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $125,154,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $30,403,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $24,291,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $15,665,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $15,278,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX stock opened at $124.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RRX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.60.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

