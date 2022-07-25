AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN comprises approximately 0.7% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Price Performance

DJP stock opened at $34.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $41.71.

