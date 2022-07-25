AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $424,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. MY Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% in the first quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 49,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 114,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VB opened at $186.54 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.85.

