AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises 3.1% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owned 3.27% of AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

PFLD opened at $22.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $25.49.

