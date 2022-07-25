Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Cowen

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Thirty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.10.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 5.8 %

GOOG stock opened at $108.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.