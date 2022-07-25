Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $4,118.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 89.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $107.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.70.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,680,864,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,138,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

