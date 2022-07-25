Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Price Down 7%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.17. Approximately 7,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,087,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

ALT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $526.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $206,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $206,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,654. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 136,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 957.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 204,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 538.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 50,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

