American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $94.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

