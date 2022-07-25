American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,226 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.29.

American Express Stock Up 1.9 %

AXP stock opened at $153.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.