Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $163.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,036 shares of company stock worth $1,603,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.