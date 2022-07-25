Analysts Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target at $169.60

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Sunday.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $102.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 1.42. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $92.88 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

