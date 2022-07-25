Analysts Set Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) PT at $5.76

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on GRAB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Grab by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 142,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

GRAB opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Grab will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

