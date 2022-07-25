Analysts Set Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) PT at $41.00

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inogen

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Inogen by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Inogen by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inogen by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Inogen by 84,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Inogen by 3,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen Stock Performance

Inogen stock opened at $27.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $620.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 0.98. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Inogen had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Inogen will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

