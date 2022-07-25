Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Kontoor Brands (KTB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) recently:

7/25/2022 – Kontoor Brands was downgraded by analysts at William Blair to a “hold” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Kontoor Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $41.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Kontoor Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $38.00.

7/15/2022 – Kontoor Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $78.00 to $50.00.

7/11/2022 – Kontoor Brands is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2022 – Kontoor Brands was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

6/8/2022 – Kontoor Brands was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $53.00.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of KTB stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $37.31. 5,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,781. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,247,000 after purchasing an additional 88,296 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $8,238,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,659,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,848,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

