ApeCoin (APE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $417.75 Million

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. ApeCoin has a market cap of $1.99 billion and $417.75 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin coin can now be bought for $6.49 or 0.00029535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004550 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017180 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001886 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032372 BTC.
ApeCoin Coin Profile
ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ApeCoin Coin Trading
