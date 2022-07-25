Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Legacy CG LLC

Legacy CG LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 2.0% of Legacy CG LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.22. 85,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,255,986. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

