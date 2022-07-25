AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th.

AptarGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $103.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.76. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $94.03 and a 1 year high of $140.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after acquiring an additional 237,377 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth $4,015,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

