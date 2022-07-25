Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Trading Up 4.3%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $141.92 and last traded at $141.92. Approximately 1,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 769,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARCH shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Arch Resources Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.27.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $3.13. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 109.29% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 142.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 63.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

