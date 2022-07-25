Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADM opened at $73.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,361,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,422,000 after buying an additional 95,442 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 898,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,055,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 274.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 434,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,177,000 after purchasing an additional 318,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 428,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

