Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) One Day Volume Reaches $1.08 Million

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $33.25 million and $1.08 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Archer DAO Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded flat against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00032958 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000248 BTC.
- Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007288 BTC.
- Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001938 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.
Archer DAO Governance Token Coin Profile
Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,232,627 coins. The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao.
Archer DAO Governance Token Coin Trading
