Arcus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 17,313 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 256.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $33.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $269.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

