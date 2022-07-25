Arcus Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 221.2% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 734,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,728,000 after acquiring an additional 505,731 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 616,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 16,535.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 613,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,674,000 after acquiring an additional 609,482 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 313.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 268,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,626,000 after acquiring an additional 203,550 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 249,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,524,000 after acquiring an additional 160,069 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 5.2 %

TQQQ opened at $29.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.10. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $91.68.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

