Arcus Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 21.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNN opened at $28.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $26.54 and a 12 month high of $44.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.73) to GBX 1,630 ($19.49) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.35) to GBX 1,295 ($15.48) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,455.67.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

