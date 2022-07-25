Arcus Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,345 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $2,223,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $73.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.91. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

