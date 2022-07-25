Arcus Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,525.00.

Markel Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,262.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,179.00 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,318.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,330.69.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 71.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Markel

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, with a total value of $104,411.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,621. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, with a total value of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,785.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.