Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 10,791 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,791 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs BDC comprises about 4.0% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.57% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $11,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $13,697,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $5,028,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 355,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 141,116 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 403.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 172,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 138,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

GSBD opened at $16.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.23. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.44 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 50.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSBD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

