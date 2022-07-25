Arionum (ARO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.00

Arionum (ARO) traded 64.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Arionum has a market capitalization of $9,751.29 and $21.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded 63.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Kcash (KCASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014599 BTC.

Arionum Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com.

Arionum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

