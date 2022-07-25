Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 109 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $13,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $142.99 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.27.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

