Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 360 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $99.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.09. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

