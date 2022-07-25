Arizona State Retirement System Buys 260 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $18,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 180,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,512,000 after buying an additional 129,716 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $111.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.60. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $122.24. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

