Arizona State Retirement System Buys 5,759 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $14,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after acquiring an additional 421,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,656,000 after buying an additional 544,414 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 716,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 34,473,254 shares of company stock worth $1,977,289,204 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $61.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.07.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.