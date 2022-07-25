Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MetLife were worth $13,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,368,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of MetLife by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,395 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of MetLife by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,668,000 after acquiring an additional 898,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MetLife by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,816,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,987,000 after acquiring an additional 858,096 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET opened at $60.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

