Arizona State Retirement System Has $14.24 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,744 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $201.69 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.67.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,157 shares of company stock valued at $271,960 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

