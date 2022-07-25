Arizona State Retirement System Has $15.68 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in General Motors by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,872 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $127,020,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after buying an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $34.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.06.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

