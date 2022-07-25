Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,074 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after acquiring an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after acquiring an additional 236,461 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,173,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3,221.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,856,000 after purchasing an additional 165,242 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW opened at $511.17 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $498.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.59.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.72.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

