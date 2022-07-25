Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CSX were worth $22,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. CSX’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.