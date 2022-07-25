Arizona State Retirement System Sells 244 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $612.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $617.74.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $463.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $456.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.46. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

