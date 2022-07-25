Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires 10,366 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.20. 16,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,844. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $51.31.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.