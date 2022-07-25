Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $503,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after buying an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after buying an additional 951,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,364,000 after acquiring an additional 924,180 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $128.81. The stock had a trading volume of 107,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,547,939. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.29 and a 200-day moving average of $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

