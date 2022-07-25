Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Invests $237,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $57.56. The company had a trading volume of 30,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average is $55.17. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.18%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

