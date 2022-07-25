ASML Holding Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $1.40 (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.3991 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

ASML has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ASML to earn $21.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

ASML traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $538.00. The company had a trading volume of 65,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,711. ASML has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $220.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $509.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($808.08) to €710.00 ($717.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($969.70) to €920.00 ($929.29) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 31.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in ASML by 19.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in ASML by 35.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

