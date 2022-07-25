ASML Holding Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $1.40 (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.3991 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.
ASML has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ASML to earn $21.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.
ASML Stock Up 0.7 %
ASML traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $538.00. The company had a trading volume of 65,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,711. ASML has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $220.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $509.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of ASML
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 31.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in ASML by 19.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in ASML by 35.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASML (ASML)
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.