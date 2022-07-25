Assemble Protocol (ASM) Price Hits $0.0200 on Top Exchanges

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Assemble Protocol has a market cap of $23.17 million and $549,250.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Assemble Protocol

Assemble Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,155,579,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io.

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

