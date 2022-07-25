Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the quarter. Atlassian makes up 3.3% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Atlassian worth $56,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $202.27 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.